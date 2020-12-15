Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man has been fined R40 000 by a Polokwane Magistrate Court for smuggling into South Africa 330 cartons of Remington Gold Cigarettes worth R87 000.

Walter Madhongi was arrested by the neighbouring country's specialized crime unit, the Hawks in October this year.

South African police are cracking down on crime around Limpopo province in an operation code name ‘Zizo Jika Izinto' (Things will change).

Over 5 000 people have been arrested across Limpopo province since the start of the operation on November 16 for crimes including border jumping, smuggling, drug peddling, armed robberies, and murder among others.

Madhongi was convicted on his own plea of guilty to charges of unlawfully dealing in cigarettes on Friday afternoon.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the man has been in remand prison since his arrest on October 20 after failing to secure bail on several occasions.

"On October 20, the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members received a tip-off about people who were selling illicit cigarettes at Polokwane lodge," he said.

He said the team immediately proceeded to the said lodge where they found 330 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes hidden in one of the rooms.

"The cigarettes to the value of R87 000 were seized and Madhongi was arrested.     He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of R40 000 or alternatively three years imprisonment. 18 months of the sentence were suspended on condition he pays a defects fine of R5 000," said Captain Maluleke.

South Africa has become one of the major destinations where mostly cigarettes are smuggled through the Beitbridge border post or illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

Chronicle is reliably informed that almost 30 percent of the cigarettes on the South African market is from Zimbabwe.

It is also difficult for Zimbabweans to export cigarettes to South Africa because of the high excise duty rates in that country on tobacco or cigarettes.

Most of the smuggled brands from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country include Pacific, Remington gold, Kingsgate, Madison, Mega, Dullahs, Branson, and Servilles.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne fires Muchenje again

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

12 mins ago | 9 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

26 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Workplace injustices

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

11 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

12 hrs ago | 5404 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

12 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3242 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

12 hrs ago | 1203 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

12 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

EFF founding president steps down

12 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

12 hrs ago | 986 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

12 hrs ago | 560 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Curfew chaos at border

12 hrs ago | 311 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman kills hubby

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

12 hrs ago | 456 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

19 hrs ago | 245 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

19 hrs ago | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days