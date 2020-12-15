Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old Plumtree man is on the run after he allegedly fatally stabbed a fellow patron with an unknown sharp object following a dispute while they were drinking beer at Tjehanga Business Centre last Friday, police have confirmed.Phutshu Moyo who also an alias Mabutho/kuzvinetsa of Tjehanga village under Chief Masendu in Plumtree stabbed Lizwe Mguni (26) of the same village several times before fleeing the scene.The two had been drinking beer at Mbulawa Bottle Store at Tjehanga Business Centre since morning and around 10 pm an argument arose between the two resulting in them engaging in a fight.An hour later, Moyo went outside and came back armed with a sharp object which he used to stab the deceased several times on the abdomen, hand, head and thigh, leading to his deathMoyo is still at large while the deceased's remains were taken to Plumtree District Mortuary for a post mortem.Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident."We are appealing to the public who may know the whereabouts of the accused person to contact their nearest police station. We also discourage people from engaging in petty squabbles," said Insp Mangena.