Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WHO warns Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans must not loosen their guard against Covid-19, President Mnangagwa and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned, while the Government wants people to forgo or at least seriously minimise traditional Christmas festivities to stop infection rates rising.

As the second wave hits a number of African countries, including South Africa, complacency has been creeping into society, with people disregarding containment measures after WHO commended the Government for the way it has managed to slow the spread of the pandemic and keep both infection rates and deaths low, largely by implementing measures in time and getting most people to follow these.

Zimbabwe has been seeing a steady rise in infection rates, with 97 new cases yesterday taking the total since the start of testing to 12 422, according to statistics released by the Government, with two more deaths taking the total to 322.

While totals are creeping up, medical experts stress that Zimbabwe can avoid more serious rises if everyone follows the rules that have worked so far: masking, social distancing, sanitising, obeying test and travel laws, avoiding large groups and generally taking care.

WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira applauded the Government of Zimbabwe for the way it responded to the pandemic, but warned cases could rise again if the guard is loosened.

"We are at a time where we should be celebrating the festive season, but let us not forget the immediate challenge that is in our midst Covid-19. Many countries in our region have been experiencing resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Zimbabwe is one of them," said Dr Gasasira.

He said it was encouraging that Zimbabwe did not neglect other health services it was mandated to deal with, despite the presence of the global pandemic. WHO was encouraged by the efforts Zimbabwe had put in place to strengthen its health systems under the ongoing restructuring exercise.

"We are all aware of the efforts to ensure a strong health system and all this has not been forgotten despite the challenges that Covid-19 has brought."

This week, the country is receiving an influx of returning residents from neighbouring countries, especially South Africa, with some flouting regulations by circumventing measures to gain access into the country without requisite tests.  

With over 900 000 cases, South Africa is the hardest hit country on the continent and returnees, particularly those skipping the border and bribing their way to entry, have raised fears of a potential surge in cases.

Vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira said security at borders had now been heightened and emphasised the importance of minimising festivities.

"Covid-19 is still there and the point is never to lose our guard because life is precious. We want to enjoy these festivities again, next year. We must take care and never lose our guard. We need to be responsible and save lives. Festivities can be enjoyed again.

"We have increased our responses at the points of entry so that people adhere to the prescribed protocols. We do not need for example, to wear masks for the police only, but we need to protect ourselves and others," said Professor Murwira.

Addressing the nation yesterday ahead of the Unity Day commemorations today, President Mnangagwa took time to remind Zimbabweans not to be complacent.

"I once again appeal to the nation to remain mindful of the fact that Covid-19 is still with us. During this festive season and beyond, our safety and that of our beloved ones is a priority. Let us never let our guard down," said President Mnangagwa.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is on record as saying early successes in the fight against Covid-19 should not be mistaken for total victory against the global pandemic.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

21 mins ago | 117 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

26 mins ago | 76 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Backlash over rice tax

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loga's headache over captain

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

12 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

12 hrs ago | 638 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

14 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

15 hrs ago | 32 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

17 hrs ago | 703 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Workplace injustices

23 hrs ago | 600 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

23 hrs ago | 356 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days