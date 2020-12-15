Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Unity Day is a "useless" holiday that has no meaning as the country is in a subtle war with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration due to abject poverty and hunger being experienced by the masses, political analysts have said.

Zimbabwe commemorates the holiday every year on December 22, which marks the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 by former President Robert Mugabe and then Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (both late).

Analysts who spoke to NewsDay said there was nothing to celebrate as the country currently had around eight million people that were facing hunger.

The World Food Programme (WFP) recently appealed for $204 million to feed four million of the most food insecure Zimbabweans for the next six months.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero said unity was not the silencing of guns like what happened at the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, but about human security, an attribute which he said was lacking in Mnangagwa's administration.

"Unity is very precarious to achieve in the current setting because of poverty and hunger because unity and peace do not only translate to the silencing of guns. If there are no gunshots but there is hunger, there is actually a subtle war that will be taking place," he said.

"You will see it is more than just the silencing of guns, it has to do also with issues pertaining to human security. So as long as the government is not serious in terms of investing in human security, then there is no unity to cherish, there is no unity to celebrate."

Another political analyst Austin Chakaodza said: "The signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 must be viewed against the background of the strategy of the then President Mugabe of establishing a one-party State in Zimbabwe. It was a party political unity which had nothing to do with uniting the nation. It was a political unity without purpose and substance apart from swallowing PF Zapu."

Itai Rusike, the executive director of the Community Working Group on Health, said the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult for people to celebrate Unity Day.

"As the nation celebrates Unity Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remind the general public that the health response to the pandemic is not the responsibility of the health workforce alone. It also calls for individual responsibility and informed community participation," Rusike said.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

1 hr ago | 1122 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Backlash over rice tax

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

13 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

13 hrs ago | 658 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

18 hrs ago | 708 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

Workplace injustices

24 hrs ago | 603 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

24 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days