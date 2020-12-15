Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe and acting secretary general faced off in a stormy meeting yesterday to resolve the dispute over the voters roll to be used at the party's extraordinary meeting slated for this weekend.

The opposition party postponed its congress last weekend to this Sunday after the principals failed to agree on a voters roll to be used.

Mwonzora allegedly tried to sneak in a doctored voters roll staffed with names of his backers who were not part of the 2014 structures, that according to the Supreme Court ruling in March, have to convene the elective congress to replace the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The party was also forced to hold a national council meeting at deputy national chairman Elias Mudzuri's home where they resolved to audit the voters roll.

At a meeting yesterday, Mwonzora allegedly struggled to produce his version of the voters roll which he claimed represented the party's 2014 structures.

Khupe was said to be armed with a copy of the 2014 structures favoured to the party by suspended organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe.

The meeting was attended by all the candidates that include Mudzuri and acting chairman Morgen Komichi.

Also in attendance was Gift Chimanikire, who was the deputy organizing secretary and Gandi Mudzingwa, the secretary for elections.

Each of the four presidential candidates was accompanied by two election agents.

"The meeting was stormy and it was resolved that the party uses Bhebhe's list of the 2014 structures. Mwonzora struggled to produce his roll," an insider said.

"As we speak (yesterday evening) the eight election agents are in a meeting verifying the structures under the supervision of Mudzingwa and Chimanikire. They are comparing  Mwonzora's roll and the one supplied by Bhebhe.

"On Wednesday, provincial structures represented by the provincial chairman,  organizing secretary and secretary general will come and  verify the provincial structures. The voters roll will now be presented to the national standing committee for approval for use at the congress."

All the teams report to Komichi who was given the role to oversee the verification process.

The insider said the party was contemplating using a printed roll fearing that a soft copy could be hacked and manipulated.

At the national council meeting held on Saturday, Komichi accused Mwonzora of hacking computers at the party headquarters.  

Komichi wrote on his Twitter handle last night that: "The legacy of president Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai can only be restored by the 2014 congress delegates. So all the 2014 congress delegates are welcome to the EOC [extraordinary congress] to elect a genuine replacement of our beloved late president on 27th December 2020."

Mashakada was not reachable for comment yesterday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

1 hr ago | 1120 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Backlash over rice tax

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

13 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

13 hrs ago | 658 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

18 hrs ago | 708 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

Workplace injustices

24 hrs ago | 603 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

24 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days