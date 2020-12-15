Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PROPERTY mogul Ken Sharpe's Augur Investments is demanding USS1 million defamatory damages from the MDC Alliance and its vice president Tendai Biti for allegedly slandering his company on social media.

In summons filed before the High Court, the applicants are Augur Investments and Tatiana Aleshina, who are alleging that Biti and the opposition party scandalised their good standing over the Harare Airport Road tender through Twitter posts.

Aleshina is also the complainant in a criminal case in which Biti is accused of assaulting her outside the Harare Magistrates' Courts earlier this month.

In the defamation case, Biti and the MDC Alliance have both been cited as respondents because the purported libellous message allegedly appeared on their official Twitter pages.

Augur and Aleshina want an order for removal of the tweets posted on December 4 and 13 implicating them in the Harare Airport Road scandal and for the defendants to print a retraction and apology in three widely circulating newspapers.

In one of the tweets, Biti allegedly wrote: "I have been at CID Law and Order since I am being charged with the most spurious, the most desperate of all charges. It is said that I called someone an idiot and that is said to be an assault.

"No amount of harassment will prevent us from fighting and exposing corruption. The Harare Airport Road Project was a total sink where thousands of hectares of land were illegally and fraudulently transferred to Augur Investments and its shelf companies. The land must be returned to the city and it citizens."

Augur argued that the tweets portrayed them in bad light as they alleged that they were involved in fraudulent transactions and stole land from the City of Harare. They further argue that the MDC Alliance and Biti's Twitter handles have a huge following locally and abroad such that the Tweets were widely read.

"The plaintiffs never committed the acts that the first defendant attributes to them. The comments are false, frivolous and vexatious. The plaintiffs' conduct regarding the subject matter concerned has always gal and in good the parties con reads the summons.

Biti and his patty yet to respond to the suit.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fun online games you can play on your PC

5 mins ago | 4 Views

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

2 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Backlash over rice tax

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

14 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

14 hrs ago | 663 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

19 hrs ago | 710 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Workplace injustices

24 hrs ago | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days