Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

A Gwanda municipal police officer has been found drowned after failing to arrive home from work.Amon Siduli, 55, was last seen leaving work on Saturday at 7PM.His family raised the alarm when he did not arrive home in Garikai Township, and he failed to report for work on Sunday.A search party finally found his body lodged against a tree after water subsided in a previously flooded river on Monday morning.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said: "Our officers responded to reports of a body in the Manzamnyama River."The body had no visible injuries and was recovered to Gwanda General Hospital, but a post-mortem was waived by a magistrate."As police we urge members of the public not to attempt crossing flooded rivers as they risk drowning."A large crowd gathered to witness the recovery of Siduli's body. He was still wearing his work uniform.Locals blamed the low-lying bridge which is impassable when the river is flooded. They believe Siduli attempted to cross the flooded bridge and was swept away."Since the rains started last week, we have been experiencing floods. Some of the water is flowing into our houses and soon there will be a disaster. There must be proper drainage systems and foot bridges to avert such disasters," said local resident Thembelani Sibanda.The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) last week warned of heavy rains that will persist until the end of December, with flooding in places.