Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A local small scale mine here lost 200kg of gold ore to five armed robbers who pounced on its premises and attacked three workers who were on duty.

The incident happened last week at Tyconel Mine in Penhalonga at around 10pm.

Police confirmed the incident and said they have arrested one suspect Tinashe Mandava (29) who is assisting with investigations to track other suspected robbers still at large.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said Mandava and four others armed themselves with machetes and stormed Tyconel Mine in Penhalonga at around 10pm.

He said when they arrived at the mine, they demanded gold ore from Alvin Nduna (29) and his colleagues Reyai Kaswa and Blessing Mamvura who were on duty.

"The suspect and others who are still at large stormed the mine shaft at night and demanded gold ore from the workers who were on duty," said Chananda.

The mine workers reportedly tried to resist the demands and were attacked with machetes leaving one with severe injuries.

The suspects took away four 50kg bags of gold ore and vanished.

"Cases of armed robberies are on the surge with mines being targeted. We urge mine owners to upgrade their security especially at night. Armed robberies cases have doubled nowadays with miners and they are being targeted across the country and most robberies occur during the night," said the police spokesperson.

Source - newzimbabwe

