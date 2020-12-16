Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLITICAL parties yesterday urged Zimbabweans to set aside their differences and remain united as the prevailing unity and peace were a fundamental requirement for national development and prosperity.

President Mnangagwa yesterday led the way in calling for the nation to build on the seeds of national unity that were planted by the country's founding fathers in 1987 when liberation movements - Zanu (PF) and-PF-ZAPU - joined hands to form the new Zanu-PF that ended political disturbances in Matabeleland provinces and parts of the Midlands.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa, said Zimbabweans should not allow themselves to be divided.

"Unity is a prerequisite to development and we applaud our founding fathers for signing the peace accord on 22 December 1987. We call upon people of Zimbabwe to maintain the peace that was brokered by our founding fathers. It is in our interest as a nation to do so. Let no one divide us because that will have the effect of taking us back to the period of divisions and animosity.

"We want people from different political persuasion and affiliations to coexist peacefully for the development of our country."

Zanu-PF Youth League acting secretary Tendai Chirau implored youths to continue to cherish unity notwithstanding their diverse political backgrounds.

"For us as Zanu-PF Youth League, we are yet again profoundly reminded of this fundamental goal of the revolution. Our thoughts turn to our revolutionary leaders and fore-bearers who gallantly abandoned personal political ambition in favour of the lofty interest of nationhood," said Chirau.

"We challenge all enlightened young people to make a strong stand and counter the rhetoric of self-hate with our demonstrations of, hard work and integrity. We, the people of Zimbabwe, have nothing to gain by fighting one another in the interest of political expediency."

Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) spokesperson Professor Lovemore Madhuku said the Unity Accord, though signed by two political parties, has a deeper meaning that reverberates across the nation to this day.

"Although the history of Unity Day takes us to the Unity Accord between two national liberation movements Zanu (PF) and-PF-Zapu, the day signifies something deeper and more embracing. It is a day to remind ourselves that we are a nation of diversity that can only thrive in unity. We all want a better country for ourselves and for the future generations. Because of this common desire, we must always work for unity despite our diversity," said Prof Madhuku.

"POLAD is itself an excellent example of unity in diversity. We have our different political parties with different views but there are certain issues over which we agree for the sake of our common destiny as a country. Today is a day to emphasise that point."

MDC-T acting spokesperson, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada said it was critical that Zimbabweans realised that the country belonged to everyone regardless of one's colour, creed, tribe or gender.

"This unity is cherished, that is why we all celebrate Unity Day which came about as a result of the amalgamation of-PF-Zapu and Zanu (PF)."

He called for national cohesion based on peace, security, stability, democracy and inclusive development. Zimbabwe must remain a devolved but unitary state. MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe," he said.

Peace, love, unity and cohesion have flourished under the Second Republic as President Mnangagwa has called for Zimbabweans to embrace each other regardless of political affiliation, colour or creed.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

11 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

12 mins ago | 34 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

20 mins ago | 22 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

23 mins ago | 9 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

25 mins ago | 12 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

49 mins ago | 65 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

49 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa faces isolation

50 mins ago | 59 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

50 mins ago | 29 Views

Three dead after car swept away

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

51 mins ago | 20 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

53 mins ago | 45 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

16 hrs ago | 1635 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 629 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days