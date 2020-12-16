Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kariba Dam water levels improve

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Water levels are rising early in Lake Kariba as runoff from nearby areas starts flowing in and the first signs are seen of greater inflows from the upper catchment, allowing zesa to increase significantly generation of cheap hydro power to an average of 400 megawatts.

The water levels are rising earlier than normal.

The bulk of water in Lake Kariba comes from runoff in eastern Angola and north-west Zambia, with only minor tributaries feeding the lake in north-west Zimbabwe and south-west Zambia. But this year runoff has already been higher, and increased water flows from the upper catchment have already started flowing over the Victoria Falls, several weeks earlier than usual.

This has allowed the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to set annual water allocations of 30 billion cubic metres (30 cubic kilometres) for power generation at Kariba South and Kariba North power stations.

This is enough to generate on average 800MW, divided equally to give zesa and zesco of Zambia an average of 400MW each. Each utility can vary its output, so long as they remain within the ration, so zesa, for example could push Kariba South to its full 1050MW during peak hours, but cut right back to say 100MW in the middle of the night to maintain the average.

The increased ration is good news for zesa and for Zimbabwean consumers as it takes pressure off for further tariff rises. Operational costs for generating at Kariba South are low, made up of spare parts, other maintenance and staff costs, although Zesa does have to make provisions for capital costs, such as the recent expansion of the station, but even then these are now spread over more units being generated.

Zesa's final tariffs are derived from a mix of cheap hydro, more expensive thermal (since coal has to be bought and burned) and expensive imports. Putting more cheap hydro into the mix thus reduces the average costs.

Owing to low rainfall in the 2018-19 season water allocation was reduced to 22 billion cubic metres before it was marginally increased after higher inflows from the main upper catchment. But rainfall across Sadc is good and already there are notable increased flows at Chavuma in northern Zambia and at Victoria Falls gauging stations, which will see the main flows coming into Kariba earlier.

There is plenty of room still at Lake Kariba to hold the major flood flows. The big floods are normally expected mid to end of February.

According to the latest readings from ZRA, flows have increased and are expected to reach Lake Kariba towards the end of January owing to a month-long time lag.

ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the authority would maintain water allocation of 30 billion cubic metres for next year. But he was excited over the lake already rising.

"The lake levels, which should generally be decreasing at this time of the year, has recorded a steady rise due to increased rainfall activity on and around the Lake, leading to a lake level of 478.31m (19.59 percent usable storage) on 22nd December 2020.

"Last year on the same date, the Lake level was lower at 476,76m (8.70 percent usable storage). The lake level on 22nd December 2020 was therefore 2,81 metres above the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) of 475,50m."

The allocation of water for power generation could be increased depending on the hydrological outlook of the Kariba Catchment.

ZRA manages the waters along the section of the Zambezi River that forms a common border between Zambia and Zimbabwe to promote socio-economic development.

Flows at Chavuma Gauging Station have increased to 393 cubic metres a second as of yesterday from 207 cubic metres a second recorded on the same day last year.

At Victoria Falls Gauging Station, flows have been increasing steadily due to increased local rainfall activity, closing the period under review at 513 cubic metres a second compared to 302 cubic metres a second on the same date last year.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

11 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

12 mins ago | 34 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

20 mins ago | 22 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

23 mins ago | 9 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

25 mins ago | 12 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

49 mins ago | 65 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

49 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa faces isolation

50 mins ago | 59 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

50 mins ago | 29 Views

Three dead after car swept away

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

51 mins ago | 20 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

53 mins ago | 45 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

16 hrs ago | 1635 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 629 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days