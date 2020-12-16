Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira has warned party supporters against abusing social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter among others and creating imaginary conflicts that do not help to build the party.

Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chivi on Sunday, Chadzamira said the party does not tolerate indiscipline.

Party business, Chadzamira said, is not conducted on social media platforms, but members must follow protocol if they have issues they want to be attended to.

"This social media abuse should stop and let us stop posting lies against our party leaders.

"Let us work with the leadership and display peace, unity and development amongst ourselves as we are geared towards 2023 elections. In politics you won't succeed if you don't respect the leadership," he said.

Chadzamira's warning comes after demonstrations against him that had been instigated by losing party officials in the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections flopped.

Speaking at the same meeting, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana said it was better for disgruntled members to leave the revolutionary party instead of causing unnecessary friction from within.

"The doors are wide open. If you want to leave the party, you can go. The party will remain stronger."

Regardless of a few malcontents, Mangwana urged Zanu-PF members not to lose direction and to continue working tirelessly in building the party. He said every Zimbabwean should uphold the values and principles of the former freedom fighters who participated in the liberation struggle.

At the same meeting Zanu-PF National Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke urged party leadership to desist from holding secret meetings, saying that this was the source of the divisions.

"If you feel aggrieved by any development within the party, you should seek recourse through the relevant party channels and in doing so, loyalty and discipline as expressed through understanding and adherence to the party constitution, ethics and guiding principles must always be at the core," he said.

Last week, President Mnangagwa urged party members to desist from discussing their grievances through both the mainstream and online media platforms.

In Masvingo Province, the abuse of social media has already claimed the scalp of former Chivi South legislator Mr Killer Zivhu who was expelled from the party.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

11 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

12 mins ago | 34 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

20 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

23 mins ago | 9 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

25 mins ago | 12 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

49 mins ago | 65 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

49 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa faces isolation

50 mins ago | 59 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

50 mins ago | 29 Views

Three dead after car swept away

50 mins ago | 47 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

51 mins ago | 20 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

53 mins ago | 45 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

16 hrs ago | 1635 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 629 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days