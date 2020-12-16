Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira has warned party supporters against abusing social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter among others and creating imaginary conflicts that do not help to build the party.Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chivi on Sunday, Chadzamira said the party does not tolerate indiscipline.Party business, Chadzamira said, is not conducted on social media platforms, but members must follow protocol if they have issues they want to be attended to."This social media abuse should stop and let us stop posting lies against our party leaders."Let us work with the leadership and display peace, unity and development amongst ourselves as we are geared towards 2023 elections. In politics you won't succeed if you don't respect the leadership," he said.Chadzamira's warning comes after demonstrations against him that had been instigated by losing party officials in the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections flopped.Speaking at the same meeting, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana said it was better for disgruntled members to leave the revolutionary party instead of causing unnecessary friction from within."The doors are wide open. If you want to leave the party, you can go. The party will remain stronger."Regardless of a few malcontents, Mangwana urged Zanu-PF members not to lose direction and to continue working tirelessly in building the party. He said every Zimbabwean should uphold the values and principles of the former freedom fighters who participated in the liberation struggle.At the same meeting Zanu-PF National Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke urged party leadership to desist from holding secret meetings, saying that this was the source of the divisions."If you feel aggrieved by any development within the party, you should seek recourse through the relevant party channels and in doing so, loyalty and discipline as expressed through understanding and adherence to the party constitution, ethics and guiding principles must always be at the core," he said.Last week, President Mnangagwa urged party members to desist from discussing their grievances through both the mainstream and online media platforms.In Masvingo Province, the abuse of social media has already claimed the scalp of former Chivi South legislator Mr Killer Zivhu who was expelled from the party.