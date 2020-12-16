Latest News Editor's Choice


23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Twenty-three people believed to be Zimbabwean nationals were injured when an Impala Tours bus they were travelling in overturned a few kilometres after passing Makhado town on Monday evening.

The cross-border bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe along the N1 highway. The highway is one of the major roads which link South Africa and the rest of Sadc countries north of the Limpopo River.

A South African Ministry of Transport official in Limpopo says one person was critically injured, while four others incurred serious wounds.

The ministry provincial spokesperson, for Limpopo, Mr Matome Moremi said 18 other passengers had minor injuries.

"The matter is still under investigation. We cannot give details at this stage.

"What we are getting from the people on the ground is that a total of 23 people from that bus were injured," he said.

Our news crew is reliably informed that the injured were taken to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident comes a few months after nine Zimbabweans were killed in a road accident in Polokwane when a bus they were travelling in overturned.

The N1 highway has become a death trap with over 40 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians having died in accidents in the last eight months.

Source - the herald

