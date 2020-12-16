Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Three dead after car swept away

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THREE passengers, including a minor, onboard a pirating Toyota Noah drowned when the vehicle was swept away after its driver attempted to cross a flooded river in Zvishavane at the weekend.

The three got out of the car through the windows but unfortunately drowned. The other seven passengers and the driver managed to disembark from the vehicle and swam to safety.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which she said occurred on Sunday around 6PM at Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary School on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

She said the pirating Toyota Noah had 10 people on board.

"Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case in which three passengers drowned after the driver of a vehicle they were travelling in tried to cross a flooded river.

"The incident occurred on Sunday at around 6PM at Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary School on the outskirts of Zvishavane," said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said the deaths could have been avoided if the driver had not attempted to drive across the flooded river.

"Circumstances are that on the said date one Cornelius Manduku (48) of Village Runyararo under Chief Jahana in Insiza was driving a Toyota Noah from Zvishavane on the way back to Insiza with 10 passengers on board.

"Upon arrival at Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary School they found the river flooded," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the driver proceeded and attempted to cross the flooded river resulting in the car being swept away with 10 people on board. She said the police identified the three deceased passengers Tariro Makwa (24), Aneno Manduku (39) and a minor Gertrude Mudhonga (9).

"The three, Manduku, Makwa and Mudhonga got out of the car through the windows and unfortunately drowned, while the other seven passengers and the driver managed to swim out of the flooded river," said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said the matter was reported to the police in Zvishavane who then attended the scene.

Asst Insp Mukwende warned motorists against crossing flooded rivers.

"We appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and never attempt to cross flooded rivers.

"The rainy season is upon us and most rivers will be flooded so drivers should not risk lives by attempting to cross flooded rivers and streams," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

25 mins ago | 59 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

25 mins ago | 137 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

30 mins ago | 65 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

32 mins ago | 68 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

33 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

33 mins ago | 33 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

34 mins ago | 44 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

36 mins ago | 16 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

37 mins ago | 58 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

38 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

39 mins ago | 31 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

41 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

1 hr ago | 97 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

1 hr ago | 40 Views

South Africa faces isolation

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

1 hr ago | 48 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

1 hr ago | 25 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

1 hr ago | 57 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 88 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 279 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 632 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days