New police spokesperson for Mat South

MATABELELAND South Province has a new police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, who replaces Superintendent Philisani Ndebele following the recent promotions of officers across the country.Supt Ndebele who had been the police spokesperson for Matabeleland South for the past eight years has been promoted to Beitbridge to be in charge of operations. National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest developments."Supt Ndebele is now a senior officer. Whenever we have promotions there is need for transfers so that we can tap into the expertise and experience of officers," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said there are new spokespersons for Midlands, Manicaland, Harare and Mashonaland West provinces as well. Supt Ndebele said he has full faith in the new spokesperson and appealed to stakeholders to support her."Insp Mangena has come through the office and I don't think she is going to face any challenges clicking with the relevant key stakeholders. I wish her well and appeal for the same support l was getting from everyone concerned," he said.Insp Mangena said she will pick up from where her predecessor left and urged the public to continue cultivating a good relationship with the police.