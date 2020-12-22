Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A fugitive cattle rustler was pinned down on the ground by a brave junior officer at Suoguru shops, Mvurwi on Monday.Patrick Rateyiwa (29) of house number 450 Suoguru Mvurwi was elusive to the police since February when constable Murwira met him and wrestled with him in a shop after he tried to resist arrest.It is alleged Rateyiwa stole 5 bovines from Dennis Jaricha, one from Mr Matibiri and four bovines from Mr Tadyanemhandu.He is set to appear in court today.