Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general and veteran journalist Foster Dongozi has died.

Dongozi who is reported to have been suffering from a heart problem over a long period of time passed on this evening at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he was admitted

Condolence messages have started pouring in from journalists across the country.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona described the death of Dongoza as shattering.

He said the media fraternity had lost a pillar.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

28 mins ago | 43 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

1 hr ago | 170 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

More free festive season condoms

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimra boss quits

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe's development

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

WATCH: Fuel tanker up in flames

12 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

14 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

14 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

14 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

14 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

14 hrs ago | 753 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

14 hrs ago | 959 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

14 hrs ago | 119 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

14 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

14 hrs ago | 369 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

14 hrs ago | 417 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

14 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

15 hrs ago | 817 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

South Africa faces isolation

15 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

Three dead after car swept away

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

15 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

15 hrs ago | 232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days