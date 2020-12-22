Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Cyclone Chalane may hit Manicaland Province, especially Chimanimani District, next Thursday with President Mnangagwa putting the country on alert and the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) meeting yesterday to ensure all measures were in place should the cyclone strike.

Few Indian Ocean cyclones get as far as Zimbabwe, but Chalane is on a course for Beira, so Zimbabwean officials are getting ready. If the cyclone hits Chimanimani, this will be the second time the area would have been affected by a cyclone in 21 months, after Cyclone Idai left a trail of death, destruction and displacement of people in March last year.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mr Jason Nicholls tweeted yesterday that the tropical cyclone may strike north-east Madagascar on Saturday or Sunday and then could move towards Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

In his address in Chivi yesterday while commissioning the Chombwe Piped Water Scheme, the President warned that the cyclone could move into Zimbabwe and asked chiefs and other traditional leaders to warn communities.

DCP director Mr Nathan Nkomo told reporters yesterday that  there had been an Emergency Services sub-committee meeting to plan for any cyclone.

"We are prepared, remember before we develop a contingency plan, it requires funding and this funding was approved by Cabinet in November," said Mr Nkomo.

"But as for tropical Cyclone Chalane, we met today as the Emergency Services Sub-Committee of the National Civil Protection Committee.

"The Meteorological Services Department has indicated that it is monitoring developments in the eastern parts of Mozambique hourly. And from 31 December to the 1 January, they will continue to monitor whether the cyclone will affect Zimbabwe or not."

Mr Nkomo said the social media had helped spread the message about the potential cyclone in the provinces, although their structures are on the ground to raise awareness, "without causing pandemonium".

Representatives from ministries such Public, Service and Social Welfare and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage were part of yesterday's meeting, as they play roles such as food and shelter provision, and rescuing marooned people.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority officials also attended as Zinwa will be responsible for monitoring river levels.

Mr Nkomo said they agreed to come up with "a priority plan", adding that there was need for the identification of institutions that would be used to house any people displaced by the cyclone or needing emergency shelter.

"The institutions should be within reach and technically they should be boarding schools given their infrastructure," he said.

Traditional leaders have been engaged to raise awareness in their areas, prepare people for evacuation should the need arise while those taking medication, for instance, should have their tablets at hand.

In terms of transport, the DCP will discuss the logistics with Zupco in mind to ensure the movement of people "is done with dignity", but should the situation deteriorate, any mode of transport that can be obtained will be used.

In a telephone interview, Chimanimani East legislator, Joshua Sacco said awareness campaigns had started while the Chimanimani District Civil Protection Unit had an emergency meeting yesterday to chart the way forward. He is raising awareness about the potential cyclone on his Facebook page, but said he spoke with the Met Department. They were unaware at this stage of the path the cyclone will take until it gets to Beira, Mozambique around December 29 or 30.

Added Sacco: "Anyway, we have started awareness campaigns and this afternoon (yesterday) the Chimanimani District Civil Protection Unit met to discuss modalities on preparedness and I think central Government may also come in to assist.

"But it is only after the cyclone hits Mozambique that we will start considering evacuations; at this stage we have not started evacuations because the cyclone may change path and go south or north."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

34 mins ago | 41 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

37 mins ago | 80 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

38 mins ago | 50 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

54 mins ago | 89 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

55 mins ago | 66 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

57 mins ago | 98 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

58 mins ago | 49 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

58 mins ago | 102 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

60 mins ago | 81 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

60 mins ago | 71 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 52 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

1 hr ago | 30 Views

CPU teams on high alert

1 hr ago | 17 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

1 hr ago | 36 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

10 hrs ago | 731 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

10 hrs ago | 1204 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

12 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

More free festive season condoms

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

12 hrs ago | 336 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zimra boss quits

12 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

12 hrs ago | 550 Views

Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe's development

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

WATCH: Fuel tanker up in flames

20 hrs ago | 3349 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

23 hrs ago | 1946 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

23 hrs ago | 4039 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

23 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

23 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

23 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

23 hrs ago | 771 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

23 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

23 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

23 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

23 hrs ago | 391 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

23 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

23 hrs ago | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days