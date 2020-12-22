Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavy rains collapse city road network

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S road network has collapsed following heavy rains that are being experienced in the city and elsewhere across the country and council needs approximately US$500 million to fix them.

Earlier this year, the local authority said 70 percent of its 2 389km road network needed urgent attention. Motorists in the city have bemoaned the dilapidated state of the road network which is damaging their vehicles.

They said the potholed roads are also to blame for some of the accidents being experienced across the city.

Most of the city's major roads have become an eyesore due to potholes but the situation is worse for feeder roads leading to residential areas. While council has tried to renovate major roads, the feeder roads appear to have been neglected for years.

Rains that have been received recently have further damaged even the roads that were deemed to be in good shape.

So bad are the roads that some residents are joking that the potholes are part of the widely adopted Intwasa/Pfumvudza climate proof farming method under implementation to improve the country's yields.

Memes abound depicting the deep potholes as the holes used for planting in the national programme.

Some motorists have resorted to avoiding some of the bad roads, such as Khami Road near Ingwebu Breweries. Mr Vuyo Phiri from Cowdray Park suburb said:

"The roads are so bad, it's even worse for us with light vehicles. I lost my car's shocks because of these roads. After it rains it gets worse because you won't even know that you are going through a pothole until you hit it as it would be filled with water.

The sad situation is that we are now also recording accidents as a result of potholes. Mr Vuyo Phiri Last week, I saw someone being hit by a car which swerved off the road while the driver tried to avoid going through a pothole. The pedestrian lost his life along Luveve Road just after the flyover."

Another motorist Ms Millicent Soko said driving has become more difficult especially as drivers have to constantly manoeuvre to avoid the potholes.

"It damages cars, the suspension, tyres and the like. One gets tired driving short distances as they will be constantly changing gears and swerving to avoid the potholes. You have to be always extra alert on the road just to avoid hitting a pothole. The problem is that we are not even seeing the council doing anything to patch some of the potholes. The old ones have become deeper while new ones have emerged," said Ms Soko.

Miss Gugulethu Mpofu from Hillside suburb said the risk of being involved in an accident increases especially when driving through unfamiliar roads.

"For example, I used Khami Road, as I passed Turnall (Holdings), the road is so bad. I didn't know it was now like that from the last time I used it. We are now in the festive season and a lot of people have come from diaspora. They might not know how the roads have deteriorated and this could cause accidents. I don't know who should fix the roads between the Government and the city council but something needs to be urgently done," said Miss Mpofu.

Another driver Mr Cephas Mutasa from Queens Park suburb said it is not just potholes that need fixing but also the city's drainage system which is failing to absorb water whenever there is a downpour.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube admitted that the city's road network had collapsed. He said on Sunday he went around the city assessing the state of the roads and what he saw worried him. Mr Dube however said there will be no quick-fix to the city's road network problem as a lot of money is needed to address the issue.

"We are facing a disaster not just as Bulawayo but all other local authorities. Roads have totally collapsed. The reason being we have not been maintaining roads. We have been building new suburbs, constructing new roads but we have not renovated the old roads. We may need about half a billion in US dollars to fix our roads as Bulawayo. We might need investors to chip in so that we could rehabilitate our road network. We need capital injection so that we rehabilitate our roads," said Mr Dube.

He said it was unfortunate that investors were not willing to spend their money even after the council comes up with brilliant ideas with most of them demanding sovereign guarantee, which is difficult to obtain.

Mr Dube said Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) was not disbursing enough money towards road maintenance while residents were also not paying bills. He said Zinara had promised to allocate ZW$81 million towards road maintenance to Bulawayo as part of the last disbursement for the year but last month only ZW$13 million was allocated.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the poor state of the road network is a serious concern that needs all hands on the deck. She said residents can also assist in addressing the poor road network problem by paying their bills.

"I was checking the city council accounting books; residents are not paying their bills. We need residents to pay their bills for the council to effectively deliver on its mandate. We know that there are no jobs and money but we should also play our part. Our roads are in a bad state, it's even worse for light vehicles. Last week, we were driving along Luveve Road, I observed three light vehicles that hit potholes and broke their ball joints, so we need to take this issue seriously. Sometimes when these parts break, it could result in accidents, so we need to take this issue seriously," she said.

Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe said the roads agency has come up with a ZW$1,1 billion supplementary budget to be disbursed to road authorities so that they attend to roads during this rainy season.

"We set the road users charges and we collect the money and disburse it to road authorities who have the responsibility of maintaining our road network including Bulawayo City Council. It will not be proper for me to comment on the state of the roads. But what I can say is that as Zinara we have disbursed a supplementary budget of about ZW$1,1 billion to cushion road authorities during this rainy season to maintain our road infrastructure. But I want to make it clear that it's not our responsibility to maintain that road infrastructure," said Mr Mugabe.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

45 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

47 mins ago | 78 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

50 mins ago | 135 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

50 mins ago | 92 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

1 hr ago | 137 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

1 hr ago | 63 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 68 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

1 hr ago | 35 Views

CPU teams on high alert

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

1 hr ago | 51 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

1 hr ago | 51 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

9 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

10 hrs ago | 732 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

10 hrs ago | 1218 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

12 hrs ago | 815 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

12 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 356 Views

More free festive season condoms

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimra boss quits

12 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

15 hrs ago | 907 Views

Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe's development

17 hrs ago | 642 Views

WATCH: Fuel tanker up in flames

20 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

23 hrs ago | 1951 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

23 hrs ago | 4054 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

23 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

23 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

23 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

23 hrs ago | 771 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

23 hrs ago | 580 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

23 hrs ago | 1254 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

23 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

23 hrs ago | 133 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

23 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

23 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

23 hrs ago | 392 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

23 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

23 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days