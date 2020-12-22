ZRP deploys more officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have increased deployment of officers to curb festive season-related road accidents and crimes including robberies, theft and break-ins.The police have also urged members of the public to adhere to Covid-19 regulations to prevent the spread of the global pandemic.They also discouraged people from keeping large sums of money in their homes or going around with huge amounts. Police also expressed concern over drowning cases that have been on the increase since the country started receiving heavy rains in the past few days.In his festive season message, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said police have activated all necessary structures to curb or minimise holiday-related crimes.Comm Gen Matanga said members of the public should abide by the country's laws to avoid arrests and disappointments during the festive season."Of particular interest is the issue of road traffic accidents which take centre stage during this period. It is sad to note that most road traffic accidents during the festive season are caused by speeding, drunken driving, misjudgment, overtaking errors, failure to observe traffic rules and regulations and mechanical faults. In this regard, the police will ensure that deployments are conducted along major highways, residential areas, industrial and central business districts," said Comm Gen Matanga."Police officers will conduct foot and motorised patrols on all major and feeder roads, checking for wanted persons, loitering criminals and those who move around with stolen property."Drivers are warned not to drive while drunk or under the influence of alcohol or other substances which may affect their judgment. They must be observant and avoid the use of cellphones while driving."He said police will impound all defective vehicles and those without number plates.The Comm Gen said police will closely work with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Vehicle Inspection Department and Zimbabwe National Road Administration to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles are on the roads. Comm Gen Matanga urged commuters to avoid boarding unregistered vehicles as some of them are used to commit crimes and they may end up being victims. He said police are also on alert to curb crimes usually committed during the festive season that include rape, robbery, assault and theft among others."As the public make merry and enjoy this holiday, my office is concerned with murder cases which arise out of domestic disputes, beer drinking disputes, those committed by mentally ill patients, those emanating from witchcraft allegations especially among relatives and neighbours and the recent killings of children by parents and guardians for various misdemeanours," said Comm Gen Matanga."Life is sacrosanct and let us find peaceful means of resolving differences, especially during this holiday. Police officers are available to assist families and those in disagreements to negotiate and discuss peaceful methods of tackling differences."The Comm Gen said members of the public should adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures including observing the daily 10PM to 6AM curfew.