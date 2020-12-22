Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

News / National

by Staff reporter

Workers of a road company that is contracted to widen Harare-Beitbridge Highway had their Xmas off days disrupted today when they were called back from leave to patch up a bad stretch of road at Croco Motors in Masvingo where President Mnangagwa's motorcade is expected to pass through tomorrow.Mnangagwa is going to launch Chombwe Piped Water Project in Chivi tomorrow.A worker with the company confirmed the story with The Mirror on condition of anonymity."We had just closed for Xmas when we were called back. It really disrupted our break," he said.