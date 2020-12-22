News / National
Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post
JOHANNESBURG - CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly has confirmed that four drivers have died while waiting at the Beitbridge Border Post.
Traffic at the border with Zimbabwe has been at a standstill for over five days now.
Covid-19 checks are exacerbating the long delays that have plagued the border post for days.
At least 11 other people died earlier this week while waiting to get to Zimbabwe.
