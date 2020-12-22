Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

News / National

by Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly has confirmed that four drivers have died while waiting at the Beitbridge Border Post.Traffic at the border with Zimbabwe has been at a standstill for over five days now.Covid-19 checks are exacerbating the long delays that have plagued the border post for days.At least 11 other people died earlier this week while waiting to get to Zimbabwe.