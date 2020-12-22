Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JOHANNESBURG - CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly has confirmed that four drivers have died while waiting at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Traffic at the border with Zimbabwe has been at a standstill for over five days now.

Covid-19 checks are exacerbating the long delays that have plagued the border post for days.

At least 11 other people died earlier this week while waiting to get to Zimbabwe.

Source - ENCA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

26 mins ago | 58 Views

'Close all borders'

27 mins ago | 114 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

28 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

30 mins ago | 19 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

30 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

35 mins ago | 35 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

37 mins ago | 38 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

12 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2103 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 861 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1445 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 484 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

21 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1006 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1626 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 430 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 949 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days