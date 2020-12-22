Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS' stars Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi continue to lift the county's flag high in the French Ligue 1 after they both scored for Olympique Lyon and Stade de Reims Wednesday night to ensure they ended the year on a winning note.Kadewere further enhanced his growing status as one of the finest strikers in the French Ligue 1 at the moment after scoring Lyon's second goal with a clinical finish from a tight angle after 37 minutes in their 3-0 win over Nantes.In addition to his fine goal, Kadewere also provided an assist for Lucas Paqueta on Lyon's third goal to cap off a successful evening for the French side, which opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi.The Zimbabwe forward is enjoying a fine debut campaign in the French top-flight with a tally of seven goals and three assists in 16 league games following his move from Le Havre in the summer.His performances have lifted Lyon to the top of the log where they are level on 36 points with Lille after 17 matches.They will be aiming to continue their impressive run of results when they host Lens for their fixture after the winter break on January 6.While Kadewere continues to shine, it was also a successful evening for Munetsi after he came off the bench to score his first goal for Stade de Reims as The Red and Whites beat Bordeaux 3-1.Reims scored first through Yunis Abdelhamid (15′) and Boulaye Dia doubled their lead two minutes later.Bordeaux halved the deficit through Ui-jo Hwang (73′) but Munetsi however stole the limelight with a wonder strike from outside the 18 area for his first goal of the season.The goal came in the 87th minute to seal the game as a contest as Reims came out 3-1 victors.He received a pass from Boulaye Dia before looking up, thumped his effort from about 40 yards and saw his effort rattling the bottom right corner of the nets.The eccentric celebrations which followed afterwards were also a joy to watch.The 23-year-old joined Reims in 2019 on a free transfer after a stint at South African side Orlando Pirates and he has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the Reims line up.Munetsi has also been an integral part of the Zimbabwe national team.His defensive midfield genius trail has seen the French media likening him to French star Ngolo Kante who plays for Chelsea.