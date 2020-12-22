Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WARRIORS' stars Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi continue to lift the county's flag high in the French Ligue 1 after they both scored for Olympique Lyon and Stade de Reims Wednesday night to ensure they ended the year on a winning note.

Kadewere further enhanced his growing status as one of the finest strikers in the French Ligue 1 at the moment after scoring Lyon's second goal with a clinical finish from a tight angle after 37 minutes in their 3-0 win over Nantes.

In addition to his fine goal, Kadewere also provided an assist for Lucas Paqueta on Lyon's third goal to cap off a successful evening for the French side, which opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi.

The Zimbabwe forward is enjoying a fine debut campaign in the French top-flight with a tally of seven goals and three assists in 16 league games following his move from Le Havre in the summer.

His performances have lifted Lyon to the top of the log where they are level on 36 points with Lille after 17 matches.

They will be aiming to continue their impressive run of results when they host Lens for their fixture after the winter break on January 6.

While Kadewere continues to shine, it was also a successful evening for Munetsi after he came off the bench to score his first goal for Stade de Reims as The Red and Whites beat Bordeaux 3-1.

Reims scored first through Yunis Abdelhamid (15′) and Boulaye Dia doubled their lead two minutes later.

Bordeaux halved the deficit through Ui-jo Hwang (73′) but Munetsi however stole the limelight with a wonder strike from outside the 18 area for his first goal of the season.

The goal came in the 87th minute to seal the game as a contest as Reims came out 3-1 victors.

He received a pass from Boulaye Dia before looking up, thumped his effort from about 40 yards and saw his effort rattling the bottom right corner of the nets.

The eccentric celebrations which followed afterwards were also a joy to watch.

The 23-year-old joined Reims in 2019 on a free transfer after a stint at South African side Orlando Pirates and he has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the Reims line up.

Munetsi has also been an integral part of the Zimbabwe national team.

His defensive midfield genius trail has seen the French media likening him to French star Ngolo Kante who plays for Chelsea.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

34 mins ago | 95 Views

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

39 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

46 mins ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

54 mins ago | 79 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

1 hr ago | 138 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Close all borders'

3 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

15 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

15 hrs ago | 2291 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

15 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

15 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

15 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

15 hrs ago | 896 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

15 hrs ago | 1284 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

15 hrs ago | 705 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

15 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

15 hrs ago | 565 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

CPU teams on high alert

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

23 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

24 hrs ago | 1027 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

24 hrs ago | 1671 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days