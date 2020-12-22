Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
THE government has barred interim MDC leader Thokozani Khupe from holding the party's planned extra-ordinary congress slated for December 27 - until the coronavirus pandemic is under control in the country.

The decision by authorities to stop the party from going ahead with its extra-ordinary congress followed a recent letter to the government by Khupe - in which she asked for clearance from the Health ministry for the gathering, which was due to be attended by 4 500 delegates.


The MDC-T led by interim president Thokozani Khupe had rescheduled its extraordinary congress to 27 December.
The elective congress to choose a new president to replace the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai was scheduled to this Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

However, the event was cancelled due to sharp differences among the contesting candidates, Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi.

Addressing the media Saturday afternoon, MDC-T acting spokesperson, Tapiwa Mashakada confirmed the embattled opposition party had resolved to postponed its congress to 27 December.

Mashakada claimed the sticking issues that forced the party to postpone its congress were a shambolic voters' roll and other logistical challenges in bringing 4 500 delegates to the congress venue.

Source - byo24news

