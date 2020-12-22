Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICA's parliament has voiced concern over the volume of human traffic coming and exiting the neighbouring country through the Beitbridge border post amid the second wave of Covid-19 hitting both countries.

According to South African media, parliament's portfolio committee on Home Affairs called for urgent intervention at the Beitbridge border post.

There have been concerns raised over the large number of travellers at the border into Zimbabwe.

This comes as South Africa battles to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a second wave.

The congestion at the Beitbridge border post during the festive season is nothing new.

But this is no normal year-end.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers have to produce a negative test not older than 72 hours before being allowed to cross the border.

But enforcing this is likely to be difficult as the queues at the border post see many camping out there before crossing into Zimbabwe.

There are concerns that the travellers passing through Beitbridge – some of whom started their journey in the Western Cape – may have their certificates expire before they cross the border.

Chairperson of the parliamentary committee, Bongani Bongo, said that while they understood the need to travel past borders for trade, strategies should have been put in place to mitigate this.

He said that the congestion had also highlighted the urgent need have the border management agency function to improve the agility in dealing with situations like this.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

17 mins ago | 9 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

26 mins ago | 55 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

27 mins ago | 29 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

28 mins ago | 43 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Close all borders'

3 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

14 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

14 hrs ago | 2265 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

14 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

14 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

15 hrs ago | 891 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

15 hrs ago | 1520 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

15 hrs ago | 1269 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

15 hrs ago | 394 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

15 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

15 hrs ago | 434 Views

CPU teams on high alert

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 471 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

15 hrs ago | 574 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

23 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

23 hrs ago | 1024 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days