Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Three lanes have been cleared at the Beitbridge border as of 18:00 on Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs told News24.

"[In a video taken at the time], three lanes have been cleared. Buses and travellers have been prioritised. The remaining lane is mostly trucks and they are being attended to," spokesperson Siya Qoza said.

In an earlier update at 15:00, Qoza said the port was accessible and they were working on clearing the other two lanes.

Truck drivers and other commuters were reportedly queuing for hours to cross the border.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, to urgently devise a contingency plan to address the "utter chaos" at the Beitbridge border control facility.

"It is reported that thousands have been left stranded for days on end, and two people have died from fatigue while waiting to cross the border to and from South Africa at the Beitbridge facility. This is absolutely unacceptable," DA spokesperson Angel Khanyile said in a statement on Thursday.

The DA is of the view that the government should have factored in the seasonal migration of southern Africans across borders when formulating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"Failure to do so has not only caused dangerous levels of traffic congestion at the borders, but the potential for super-spreader hotspots, where thousands are now gathered at our country's border facilities.

"We cannot have crowds of people stranded at entry points for days on end with no ablution or sanitising facilities in dangerously hot weather. This is an incredibly dangerous oversight by the government, which is tantamount to utter negligence," Khanyile added.

RFA pleads for president to intervene

In addition, the Road Freight Agency (RFA) has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, and to resolve the chaos at the border.

At least four truck drivers died as snaking long queues continued at the Beitbridge border, the RFA said on Thursday.

The association has now called on Ramaphosa to rectify what it describes as "an unacceptable crisis" at the busy border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

News24 reached out to the home affairs department, who supplied News24 with video footage captured at 15:00 and 18:00 on Thursday, showing an accessible port and lanes cleared at the border.

News24 has requested additional comment from the department. It will be added once received.

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

21 mins ago | 14 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

31 mins ago | 62 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

31 mins ago | 33 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

32 mins ago | 51 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

'Close all borders'

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

14 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

14 hrs ago | 2267 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

14 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

15 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

15 hrs ago | 1524 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

15 hrs ago | 1271 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

15 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

15 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

CPU teams on high alert

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

23 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

23 hrs ago | 1025 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days