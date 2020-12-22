Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

by Staff reporter
GOVERNMENT has threatened deportations and compulsory quarantine on both foreigners and returning locals who enter the country without having undergone the mandatory Covid-19 tests confirming they did not carry the dreaded virus.

Speaking during a Covid-19 Ministerial taskforce press conference on Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all foreigners who did not present valid PRC negative Covid-19 certificates will be denied entry into the country.

"All foreigners who do not present valid PRC negative COVID-19 certificates will be denied entry into the country and any returnee without the required PCR certificate will be put under mandatory quarantine," said Mutsvangwa.

"The public is therefore advised of the following measures which are being implemented with immediate effect; that all persons traveling in or out or transiting through Zimbabwe should possess a valid PCR negative Covid-19 certificate from certified local and international laboratories," she said.

She added that all persons travelling outside should not attempt to present themselves at the ports of entry without the requisite PCR tests.

"All persons who wish to travel outside the country should not present themselves at ports of entry and exit without the requisite PCR certificates, that decongestion measures are being implemented to create safe zones in our border areas. These measures will include the setting up of check points prior to arrival at the border posts," she said.

Government has also directed all law enforce agents to inspect travellers with or without the PCR tests at all ports of entry.

"Law enforcement agents shall inspect and ensure that all travellers proceeding to our borders have valid PCR negative certificates and other travel documents. Those without the requisite documentation will not be allowed to procced," she said.

"To ensure that travellers do not fall prey to conmen and for ease of reference, a list of certified laboratories is being shared nationally, regionally and internationally."

