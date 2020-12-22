6 armed robbers arrested

News / National

Six armed robbers who recently raided a house in Nkayi and robbed a couple of a vehicle, cash and various goods early this month, have been arrested by police.The six are Rishatime Madzengere (24), Panasi Masite (34), Present Mataba (36), Simbarashe Mutambo (32), Timothy Sithole (25) and Abraham Shamute (30).The armed robbery case occurred on December 6. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects raided the couple and got away with cash, various goods and a Honda Fit vehicle.The vehicle and a ZTE cellphone have since been recovered, and the suspects are still assisting police with investigations.Meanwhile, a Toyota Corolla vehicle which was stolen during an armed robbery in Hatfield, Harare, was recovered after being dumped on Monday at ARDA Nyarungu Estate in the capital.Police in Gwanda recovered another Honda Fit registration number AEQ 8370, which was stolen last Thursday.The car battery and cash amounting to R700 were missing. In Harare, a white Toyota Hilux, registration number ACX 9103, was stolen while parked along Robson Manyika Avenue, Harare, by unknown suspects. Police are still looking for the vehicle.Meanwhile, one suspect was arrested while five others escaped after they were intercepted while stealing cash and groceries in a shop in Bulawayo.Asst Comm Nyathi said the six broke into a shop in Bulawayo on December 19 and stole cash and groceries. Alert police officers intercepted their getaway vehicle as they were leaving the scene and they fled on foot.Investigations led to the arrest of one of the culprits while five others remain at large. Police are also investigating a case in which three armed robbers are reported to be operating in and around the city with an unidentified beige sedan vehicle.It is alleged that on Tuesday night, the gang robbed more than four unsuspecting people after they were offered a lift in separate incidents.According to reports, the first two victims were women who were going to Westgate, Harare, from work. They boarded the car near a food court along Samora Machel Avenue.Along the way, the robbers diverted the route, alleging that they wanted to avoid traffic congestion along King George Road in Avondale before robbing the two and dumping them.The other victims were robbed by the same robbers using the same method in Milton Park and Belvedere.They are also reported to be demanding EcoCash accounts and bank pin numbers and identification cards after which they disable all security and network settings on the stolen phones or gadgets.