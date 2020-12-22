Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 armed robbers arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Six armed robbers who recently raided a house in Nkayi and robbed a couple of a vehicle, cash and various goods early this month, have been arrested by police.

The six are Rishatime Madzengere (24), Panasi Masite (34), Present Mataba (36), Simbarashe Mutambo (32), Timothy Sithole (25) and Abraham Shamute (30).

The armed robbery case occurred on December 6. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects raided the couple and got away with cash, various goods and a Honda Fit vehicle.

The vehicle and a ZTE cellphone have since been recovered, and the suspects are still assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Corolla vehicle which was stolen during an armed robbery in Hatfield, Harare, was recovered after being dumped on Monday at ARDA Nyarungu Estate in the capital.

Police in Gwanda recovered another Honda Fit registration number AEQ 8370, which was stolen last Thursday.

The car battery and cash amounting to R700 were missing. In Harare, a white Toyota Hilux, registration number ACX 9103, was stolen while parked along Robson Manyika Avenue, Harare, by unknown suspects. Police are still looking for the vehicle.

Meanwhile, one suspect was arrested while five others escaped after they were intercepted while stealing cash and groceries in a shop in Bulawayo.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the six broke into a shop in Bulawayo on December 19 and stole cash and groceries. Alert police officers intercepted their getaway vehicle as they were leaving the scene and they fled on foot.

Investigations led to the arrest of one of the culprits while five others remain at large. Police are also investigating a case in which three armed robbers are reported to be operating in and around the city with an unidentified beige sedan vehicle.

It is alleged that on Tuesday night, the gang robbed more than four unsuspecting people after they were offered a lift in separate incidents.

According to reports, the first two victims were women who were going to Westgate, Harare, from work. They boarded the car near a food court along Samora Machel Avenue.

Along the way, the robbers diverted the route, alleging that they wanted to avoid traffic congestion along King George Road in Avondale before robbing the two and dumping them.

The other victims were robbed by the same robbers using the same method in Milton Park and Belvedere.

They are also reported to be demanding EcoCash accounts and bank pin numbers and identification cards after which they disable all security and network settings on the stolen phones or gadgets.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

43 mins ago | 19 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

44 mins ago | 38 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

55 mins ago | 25 Views

PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe-SA plot Beitbridge border decongestion

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

5 die at SA border in 3 days

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Maladministration worsened Zimbabwe Covid-19 situation'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bread price jumps 13,8%

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimra 'clarifies' backdated VAT on rice

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Slump in activity at Plumtree border

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

CICs to offer online passport, e-government applications

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bosso given approval to start mining

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Govt launches tillage scheme for smallholder farmers

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Christmas fever grips Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to intervene in mismanaged cities

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Businessman drags wife to court

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Spike-throwing highway robbers terrorise motorists

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mupfumira loses passport bid

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

14 hrs ago | 1872 Views

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

14 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

14 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

15 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

17 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

17 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Close all borders'

17 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

17 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

17 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

17 hrs ago | 164 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

18 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days