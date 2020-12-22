Businessman drags wife to court

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN Upenyu Mashangwa took his wife, Blessing Muzvongi-Mashangwa to court for allegedly bashing him and smashing his car windows following a heated domestic dispute.Blessing appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with physical abuse and malicious damage to property.She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Miss Candice Kasere, who remanded her to January 14 for trial on $3 000 bail.Public prosecutor, Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura alleged that on December 20 at around 10pm, the couple had a misunderstanding that ended with Blessing becoming violent. It is alleged that she took a broom stick and used it to assault Upenyu.She then took a cooking stick and used it to smash the window on the passengers' side and head lamps of Mashangwa's Mercedes Benz.Irked by his wife's conduct, Mashangwa reported her to the police, leading to her arrest.