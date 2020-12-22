Latest News Editor's Choice


Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Msipa family in the Ziboza communal lands in Zvishavane was dealt a double blow after a friend to their late family member collapsed and died while giving a graveside eulogy.

The incident that has left tongues wagging, occurred last week during the burial of former Midlands Provincial Governor and National Hero, Cephas Msipa's brother, Obert.

Witnesses said the burial was almost over when the deceased's friend, Mr Muchakachaka Dube was given the floor to speak but soon collapsed and died.

The late Msipa's son, Mr Douglas Msipa, who was the master of ceremonies during the burial, confirmed the tragic incident. He said everyone in the village was still in shock over the sudden death of Mr Dube.

"I was the master of ceremonies at the funeral of my father's brother, Obert Msipa when I made a line-up of people who would give speeches at the funeral wake," he said.

"Initially I had omitted Mr Dube but we later realised he was a close friend to the late so we decided to give him a slot."

Mr Msipa said he then handed the microphone to Mr Dube and he collapsed and died while in the middle of his graveside speech.

"At first, everyone thought emotions had got the better of him and some mourners picked him up hoping he would be okay," he said.

"There were two nurses who were also attending the funeral who moved in to try to render first aid but it could not help, everyone was dumfounded to learn he had died just like that." Mr Msipa said the matter was still the talk of the village as the community was once again plunged into mourning.

"Mr Dube's body was taken to the hospital and we are waiting for the results of the post-mortem so that we know the actual cause of the death," he said.

"It could be shock but what is surprising is that he had spent the previous night at the funeral wake looking okay," he said.

Source - the herald

