Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

LATE veteran journalist and union leader Foster Dongozi's family is up in arms with local media for splashing news about their departed colleague's death when the family was still in the dark about the misfortune.Dongozi, who was Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general, died Wednesday at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare of what local media claimed was a heart ailment.He was aged 48.News of his death was immediately all over both mainstream and social media.Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Thursday, Thamsanqa Mpofu, a maternal uncle to the late unionist, said news of Dongozi's passing was all over the media long before the latter's mother, based in rural Sanyati got to know about it.Mpofu said he was angered by what he described as "false reports" on Dongozi's cause of death as well as the lack of respect for the family.