Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra 'clarifies' backdated VAT on rice

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has maintained that the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on rice packages of 25 kilogrammes and below, which is being backdated to February 2017, is in line with the law.

This follows claims by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) that Zimra's persistence to collect VAT on rice was promoting policy inconsistency.

The retailers contend that the move is against the VAT exemption for rice set out in Statutory Instrument (SI) 9 of 2016.

The CZR has also argued that the decision to collect VAT on rice was undermining the need to foster property rights and the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

In response to concerns raised by CZR, the tax collector yesterday dismissed the assertion saying it was not valid as a detailed analysis of the laws in question indicate that VAT is chargeable.

"The SI 273 of 2003 as amended provides for rice that is exempt and what is not so listed is thus standard rated.

"The challenge appears from failure to track the changes with respect to specific tariff headings," said Zimra.

"The VAT status of rice should not be generalised but should be specific to tariff codes . . . this matter has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development not only by Zimra but by both specific tax payers and industry representatives resulting in the Zimra position being upheld."

The tax authority noted that VAT administration relies on self-assessment declarations and, thus, from time to time and based on risk management framework, the tax collector carries out verifications or audits of such self-assessed declarations.

"It is during such audits that errors of interpretation of the law such as the case in point are then discovered and corrected.

"Using this approach tax audits have been conducted and will continue with the view of making sure that there is consistency in the interpretation and application of the law in the supply of rice in the market," said Zimra.

It said the amendment of VAT regulations clearly shows the category of rice that is standard rated and that which is zero-rated.

The authority said rice packed in quantities less than 25kg is standard rated in general except for broken rice.

"The Zimra system used for the administration of VAT on the importation of goods is correctly configured in line with the amended regulations," it said.

Zimra said its mandate also includes assessing and collecting the tax due from taxable transactions carried on by registered operators.

This obligation, it said, was enshrined in the Value Added Tax Act [Chap. 23:12] and, therefore, implementing this requirement is not in any way a violation of property rights as purported by CZR. Zimra said both in terms of the law and administratively, it operates a "very clear" dispute resolution mechanism.

"Any taxpayer who does not agree with the Zimra interpretation of the law is, thus, advised to use such clearly laid down procedures.

"In carrying out its mandate Zimra is guided by Government policy through the legislated position," it said. With this understanding, Zimra said it was, therefore, not correct to view the position it has taken as undermining the intentions of President of Mnangagwa that "Zimbabwe is open for business", but rather supports his business intentions.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations

41 mins ago | 125 Views

GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe-SA plot Beitbridge border decongestion

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

5 die at SA border in 3 days

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Zanu-PF members

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Maladministration worsened Zimbabwe Covid-19 situation'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bread price jumps 13,8%

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Slump in activity at Plumtree border

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

CICs to offer online passport, e-government applications

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bosso given approval to start mining

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Govt launches tillage scheme for smallholder farmers

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Christmas fever grips Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa to intervene in mismanaged cities

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Businessman drags wife to court

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

6 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Spike-throwing highway robbers terrorise motorists

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mupfumira loses passport bid

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

13 hrs ago | 1844 Views

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

13 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

13 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

16 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

16 hrs ago | 825 Views

'Close all borders'

16 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

17 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days