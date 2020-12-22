GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fundraising appeal has been launched for the funeral of veteran journalist and Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi who died Wednesday after experiencing respiratory complications.Siphosami Dongozi is organising this fundraiser.The former Chronicle senior reporter who is reported to have been suffering from a heart ailment for some time, passed on at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.His death plunged the journalism fraternity into mourning, coming hardly two days after the death of another veteran journalist Charles Laiton.To donate, follow the link below.Said Siphosami, "We are devastated to share that Foster Dongozi passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son and friend loved by all. Highly spirited and ever the family man, Foster was a rock to his friends and family. He was known to be kind and very generous with a wonderful sense of humor. Death comes when it wills, and there is never a convenient time, but Foster’s death was very sudden and completely unexpected. We lost Foster to heart failure. Please consider extending a generous hand to his loved ones through this difficult time as his young family navigates this tragedy and carry on without him. Donations will go directly to his wife, Varaidzo Dongozi to help ease the burden of funeral costs and future expenses."