PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations
Binga is one of the least developed district in Zimbabwe. Of the 39 Secondary Schools, only 14 are proper schools while 25 of them are satellite schools with very rudimentary infrastructure.
Due to lack of infrastructure, teachers shun the area. For instance the 2672 pupils and 64 teachers in ward one. The average class size per teacher is 42.
Citizens Initiative is looking to adopt one of the 25 satellite secondary schools and build a decent secondary school with the potential to attract and retain good teachers.
The plan includes 4 standard blocks , teacher homes, toilets and borehole sinking.
Maacha Primary School in Binga, Zimbabwe
Teachers' house
For donations to assist in building new school blocks at Maacha Primary & other schools in Binga visit
A satellite Secondary School at Shasamba, Binga
Teachers' house
