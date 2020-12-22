Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Binga is one of the least developed district in Zimbabwe. Of the 39 Secondary Schools, only 14 are proper schools while 25 of them are satellite schools with very rudimentary infrastructure.

Due to lack of infrastructure, teachers shun the area. For instance the 2672 pupils and 64 teachers in ward one. The average class size per teacher is 42.

Citizens Initiative is looking to adopt one of the 25 satellite secondary schools and build a decent secondary school with the potential to attract and retain good teachers.

The plan includes 4 standard blocks , teacher homes, toilets and borehole sinking.


Maacha Primary School in Binga, Zimbabwe


Maacha Primary School in Binga, Zimbabwe


Teachers' house


Maacha Primary School in Binga, Zimbabwe

For donations to assist in building new school blocks at Maacha Primary & other schools in Binga visit



A satellite Secondary School at Shasamba, Binga

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

44 mins ago | 37 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

55 mins ago | 25 Views

GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe-SA plot Beitbridge border decongestion

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

5 die at SA border in 3 days

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Maladministration worsened Zimbabwe Covid-19 situation'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bread price jumps 13,8%

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimra 'clarifies' backdated VAT on rice

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Slump in activity at Plumtree border

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

CICs to offer online passport, e-government applications

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bosso given approval to start mining

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Govt launches tillage scheme for smallholder farmers

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Christmas fever grips Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to intervene in mismanaged cities

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Businessman drags wife to court

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

6 armed robbers arrested

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Spike-throwing highway robbers terrorise motorists

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mupfumira loses passport bid

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

14 hrs ago | 1872 Views

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

14 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

14 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

15 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

17 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

17 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Close all borders'

17 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

17 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

17 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

17 hrs ago | 164 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

18 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days