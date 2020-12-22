Latest News Editor's Choice


Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
A 20-YEAR OLD Bindura burglar who broke into the complainaint' s house and stole a satchel full of clothes and shoes was arrested last week after he was spotted wearing the stolen loot.


Tobias Kanyaya of Pasango farm, Bindura was sentenced to a year in prison by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The magistrate conditionally suspended four months.

Prosecutor Shiella Maribha told the court that on November 26  at Dawmill farm, Bindura Ephraim Makusa locked his door and went to buy beer at near by shops around 11pm.

Kanyaya went to Makusa's room and saw it locked he then block into his room where's he stole clothes and shoes.

After two days the complainant met Kanyaya wearing some of his stolen clothes and filed a police report.

The police managed to arrest the convict.

Source - Byo24news

