Support local products, Zimbabweans told

One of the most-respected wine professionals on the African continent and South Africa based Zimbabwean, Tinashe Nyamukoda, has challenged his fellow countryman to support local products.After working for a number of years at one of the best restaurants in Africa, Tinashe Nyamukonda launched his own wine brand, Kumusha.To connect with people back home, Nyamukonda held a wine testing festival at a local eatery in Bulawayo where he emphasized the importance of supporting Zimbabwean products."The mood and the whole vibe is buy local and I believe it's encouraging the Zimbabweaness and openness."Kumusha for me is a celebration of home. I am really excited that people back home are starting to appreciate wine. What l would love to do is in co-operate wine and local food, culture. For this, this is what I am pushing to embrace our own culture incorporating with our lifestyle."The festival was also decorated by food made by some of Bulawayo's top chefs."We combined the food and wine festival together so that we can offer people something that will put them in the festive mood. It is also important that people learn how to pair their meals with wine," said Chef Joseph Baleni.The two-day festival which was a first of its kind in Bulawayo was hosted by former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma and is expected to be taken to Victoria Falls and Harare.