Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dongozi died from Covid-19

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE are strong indications late Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary general Foster Dongozi died of Covid-19.

This comes after his media colleagues who were planning to travel to Sanyati, his burial place, have been stopped from embarking on the trip with health authorities now tasked to take over the process.

The veteran journalist died at Parirenyatwa Hospital Wednesday with local media initially linking his death to a heart ailment.

A family spokesperson Thamsanqa Mpofu Wednesday vehemently disputed the cause of death as claimed by the media.

Latest developments have however linked Dongozi's death to Covid-19.

According to a tweet by local online publication TheNewsHawks, Dongozi died of Covid-19.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona, who had maintained close ties with his former colleague, told NewZimbabwe.com he knew little about Dongozi's cause of death but was aware Health and Child Care ministry officials were now going to handle his burial.

"I cannot comment on the real cause of Dongozi's death. His family can only do that.

"What l know is that his burial will be handled by the Ministry of Health.

"His body will leave Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour straight to his rural home in Sanyati.

"Having said that, this will inform you about what transpired," Takaona said.

Family spokesperson Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com Dongozi's relatives were not yet aware of the cause of death.

"I cannot comment on that because we have been told by doctors that he had pneumonia and we are yet to see the death certificate. So, l cannot comment on that," he said.

Under World Health Organisation regulations, all Covid-19 induced deaths should be handled by health authorities to avoid the further spread of the highly infectious disease.

Dongozi died at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Wednesday evening.

He was 48.

He will be buried at Lozane Village, Chief Hozheri in Sanyati.

"We are leaving Nyaradzo at 0700hrs on Saturday morning for burial in Sanyati," Mpofu said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Central government at the epicentre of the challenges facing local authorities

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Beitbridge border delays cost R700m

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Support local products, Zimbabweans told

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

So, did ED also 'disparage' Zimbabwe, and sound like a 'nefarious detractor'?

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

13 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

13 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

13 hrs ago | 665 Views

PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations

14 hrs ago | 1517 Views

GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

15 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe-SA plot Beitbridge border decongestion

15 hrs ago | 754 Views

5 die at SA border in 3 days

15 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Zanu-PF members

15 hrs ago | 925 Views

'Maladministration worsened Zimbabwe Covid-19 situation'

15 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bread price jumps 13,8%

15 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimra 'clarifies' backdated VAT on rice

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Slump in activity at Plumtree border

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

CICs to offer online passport, e-government applications

15 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bosso given approval to start mining

15 hrs ago | 415 Views

Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

15 hrs ago | 556 Views

Govt launches tillage scheme for smallholder farmers

15 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christmas fever grips Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa to intervene in mismanaged cities

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

15 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Businessman drags wife to court

15 hrs ago | 527 Views

6 armed robbers arrested

15 hrs ago | 393 Views

Spike-throwing highway robbers terrorise motorists

15 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mupfumira loses passport bid

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

15 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days