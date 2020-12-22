Latest News Editor's Choice


Walk Cyclone Chalane Preparedness Talk - Nomboka urges Zimbabwe govt

by Maxwell Teedzai
1 hr ago | Views
Shadow MP for Mondoro-Ngezi, Mr Kurebwa Javangwe Nomboka has urged the government of Zimbabwe to take serious disaster-preparedness measures amid the gathering of momentum of the Cyclone Chalane.

"Recurrent disaster has an impoverishing effect for most households, due to loss of assets and employment opportunities as well as loss of life. This offsets the efforts of development projects and I urge the government of Zimbabwe to start evacuating the people of the Eastern Highlands who are likely to be the victims of this cyclone which might strike our country as early as January 2021,"said Nomboka.

A recent Pindula News Article read, "Zimbabwe says it's prepared for Cyclone Chalane, which may hit Manicaland Province, especially Chimanimani District, next Thursday. Department of Civil Protection (DCP) director Nathan Nkomo on Wednesday (23rd December) saidanEmergencyServicessub-committeemeetingwasheldtoplanforthecyclone.Hesaid:

We are prepared, remember before we develop a contingency plan, it requires funding and this funding was approved by Cabinet in November.

But as for tropical Cyclone Chalane, we met today as the Emergency Services Sub-Committee of the National Civil Protection Committee.

The Meteorological Services Department has indicated that it is monitoring developments in the eastern parts of Mozambique hourly.

And from 31 December to the 1st of January, they will continue to monitor whether the cyclone will affect Zimbabwe or not."

The Shadow MP is worried that the government of Zimbabwe might just be playing propaganda with the people on the cyclone risk areas while no tangible preparedness was happening on the ground.

"It is our duty as pressure wings to police the government so tha inn national issues and this one is one which the Zimbabwe government has failed before, causing the death of many people and the loss of property and destruction of infrastructure, "noted Nomboka.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls tweeted yesterday that Cyclone Chalane may strike north-east Madagascar on Saturday or Sunday and then could move towards Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

If the cyclone hits Chimanimani, this will be the second time the area would have been affected by a cyclone in 21 months, after Cyclone Idai wreaked havoc in the area in March last year.

Commenting on COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Nomboka advised government to implement 14 days quarantine for holiday travellers coming from South Africa.

"Don't wait for the cyclone to hit Mozambique for you to start considering evacuations; at this stage, it would be too late, "warned the SMP.



Source - Maxwell Teedzai

