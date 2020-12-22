Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

News / National

by Staff reporter

RESIDENTS of Plumtree who are used to thronging popular hangouts on Christmas Day experienced subdued celebrations this year due to a number of factors.Traditionally, residents celebrate the day through music, dance, braaing and other festivities till the wee hours of Boxing Day, but this time that was not the case.Heavy police presence in residential areas and failure to come back home by injivas spoiled the day for many people in the border town.Award-winning disc jockey, DJ Yugoe, who normally hosts Christmas parties in the town, said: "No activity happened in Plumtree on Christmas Day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of our festive plans and events were cancelled. We are scared of the law [police], this side they are so strict".