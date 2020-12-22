Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe and party national chairperson Morgen Komichi were forced to run for dear life Sunday evening when suspected followers to secretary general Douglas Mwonzora pelted the top table with some empty and half empty water bottles accusing the two of trying to stop a party extraordinary congress taking place at the Rainbow Towers in Harare.

Khupe was forced out of the Special Congress after declaring election rigged and must be cancelled with immediate effect.

The warring factional contestants Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora engaged in a direct confrontation over alleged voter fraud at the ongoing Supreme Court-ordered Extraordinary Congress.










Source - newzimbabwe

