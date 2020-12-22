Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments
Chin'ono said the appointment of Welshman Ncube to deal with International Relations affairs while Tendai Biti, whom he says is well-connected yonder Zimbabwe, was an oversight on Chamisa's part.
Said Chin'ono:
Said Chin'ono:
Ncube lives in Bulawayo where there is no single embassy.
Biti is a well known Foreign Affairs expert.
Why not swap them and allow their strengths to come through? pic.twitter.com/10AZgobzpJ
The freelance journalist added that "No Zimbabwean politician has an international contact book as Tendai's. Welshman is a brilliant administrator, so their appointments are a misplacement".

MDC Alliance Secretary-General, Chalton Hwende responded by tweeting a list of senior party members and their respective portfolios. He said:Some social media users said Chin'ono was asking not because he was concerned with the party's affairs but for publicity purposes, while some accused of being a ZANU PF agent.
Chin'ono, however, praised the appointment of Mahere.
"Appointing Fadzi Mahere to spokesperson was a brilliant move by Adv Chamisa. She has outpaced her opposite team of George Charamba & Nick Mangwana, proving that they are old dinosaurs in communications. However she can only communicate what others are doing hence changes needed."



A few weeks ago, Hopewell Chin'ono was at loggerheads with a contemporary musician, Mukudzei Mukombe known as Jah Prayzah after the latter had not participated in the #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign.
Jah Prayzah suggested that if Hopewell Chin'ono was genuinely interested in correcting him, he would have approached his office since he has always been visiting it for other reasons.