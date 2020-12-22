Latest News Editor's Choice


Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean journalist and documentary filmmaker, Hopewell Chin'ono has questioned some of the appointments made by Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance.

Chin'ono said the appointment of Welshman Ncube to deal with International Relations affairs while Tendai Biti, whom he says is well-connected yonder Zimbabwe, was an oversight on Chamisa's part.

Said Chin'ono:



The freelance journalist added that "No Zimbabwean politician has an international contact book as Tendai's. Welshman is a brilliant administrator, so their appointments are a misplacement".



MDC Alliance Secretary-General, Chalton Hwende responded by tweeting a list of senior party members and their respective portfolios. He said:Some social media users said Chin'ono was asking not because he was concerned with the party's affairs but for publicity purposes, while some accused of being a ZANU PF agent.

Chin'ono, however, praised the appointment of Mahere.

"Appointing Fadzi Mahere to spokesperson was a brilliant move by Adv Chamisa. She has outpaced her opposite team of George Charamba & Nick Mangwana, proving that they are old dinosaurs in communications. However she can only communicate what others are doing hence changes needed."




A few weeks ago, Hopewell Chin'ono was at loggerheads with a contemporary musician, Mukudzei Mukombe known as Jah Prayzah after the latter had not participated in the #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign.

Jah Prayzah suggested that if Hopewell Chin'ono was genuinely interested in correcting him, he would have approached his office since he has always been visiting it for other reasons.

Source - pindula

