Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

The appointments of Welshman Ncube in International Relations and Tendai Biti in Policy and Admin haven't worked.



Ncube lives in Bulawayo where there is no single embassy.



Biti is a well known Foreign Affairs expert.



Why not swap them and allow their strengths to come through? pic.twitter.com/10AZgobzpJ — Hopewell Chin'ono #BringBackMyCamera (@daddyhope) December 26, 2020

No Zimbabwean politician has an international contact book as Tendai's. Welshman is a brilliant administrator, so their appointments are a misplacement — Hopewell Chin'ono #BringBackMyCamera (@daddyhope) December 26, 2020

Appointing Fadzi Mahere to spokesperson was a brilliant move by Adv Chamisa.



She has outpaced her opposite team of George Charamba & Nick Mangwana, proving that they are old dinosaurs in communications.



However she can only communicate what others are doing hence changes needed pic.twitter.com/Q6zOuPaa8q — Hopewell Chin'ono #BringBackMyCamera (@daddyhope) December 26, 2020