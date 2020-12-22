Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe have suspended Douglas Mwonzora from his secretary-general post for allegedly fiddling with the party voting process to tilt the outcome in his favour.

Khupe, together with fellow party politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, have rejected the internal poll processes while claiming Mwonzora was rigging the election.

However, Mwonzora was adamant his suspension was null and void as he could not be suspended by a fellow candidate.

Chaos has marred voting at the MDC-T congress with some delegates accusing the party of deleting their names from the voters' roll.

Some agitated party delegates have declared voting will not take place if their names were not on the voters' roll.



Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

1 hr ago | 578 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

3 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

10 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

10 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

11 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

11 hrs ago | 1690 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

12 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

12 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

13 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

14 hrs ago | 3063 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

14 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

14 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

14 hrs ago | 119 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

14 hrs ago | 134 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

14 hrs ago | 847 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

NRZ targets new mines

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 76 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

14 hrs ago | 78 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

14 hrs ago | 324 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

15 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

15 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

15 hrs ago | 80 Views

Police search Chamisa's offices for 'subversive weapons'

15 hrs ago | 1059 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days