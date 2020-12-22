WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe have suspended Douglas Mwonzora from his secretary-general post for allegedly fiddling with the party voting process to tilt the outcome in his favour.Khupe, together with fellow party politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, have rejected the internal poll processes while claiming Mwonzora was rigging the election.However, Mwonzora was adamant his suspension was null and void as he could not be suspended by a fellow candidate.Chaos has marred voting at the MDC-T congress with some delegates accusing the party of deleting their names from the voters' roll.Some agitated party delegates have declared voting will not take place if their names were not on the voters' roll.