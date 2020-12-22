Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government has given the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) the task of coming up with a roadmap that would enable Government to have a salary structure for civil servants equivalent to the dollarisation period amid revelations that it has also honoured its commitment to pay bonuses to all its workers before Christmas Day.

Civil Servants were awarded a salary increase in November after successful engagements with NJNC and all teachers received their salaries after taking heed of Government's advice to return to work or risk losing their wages.

NJNC is in the process of drafting a salary roadmap that would see Government being able to pay civil servants salaries equivalent to the salary structure of the dollarisation period where they were paid US$500 on average.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told Sunday News that all teachers received their salaries after complying with the Government directive.

Prof Mavima said Government had given NJNC up to 31 January to come up with a salary roadmap that would enable the Government to gradually review civil servants' salaries.

He said all civil servants had received their bonuses before Christmas day as promised by the Government.

"Everyone (all civil servants) has received bonuses. No one was not paid and all teachers got their salaries. The National Joint Negotiating Council is in the process of developing a roadmap for reviewing salaries in 2021. The roadmap is supposed to be done by 31 January. We have a winning formula going forward," he said.

Prof Mavima said the Government was having fruitful engagements with workers and it was necessary to avoid antagonism.

"It is necessary to avoid too much antagonism," he said.

This comes as civil servants have decried what they described as serious infiltration by minority unions linked to opposition parties which they say are forcing some workers to engage in go-slows and strikes to frustrate Government's engagement efforts.

The Government workers said as much as they are enjoying the Second Republic's stance on dialogue—there are some unionists who are throwing spanners into the whole initiative.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

19 mins ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

2 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

9 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

10 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

10 hrs ago | 912 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

11 hrs ago | 1662 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

11 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

11 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

12 hrs ago | 769 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

12 hrs ago | 369 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

12 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

13 hrs ago | 3028 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

13 hrs ago | 176 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

13 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

13 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

13 hrs ago | 116 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 96 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

13 hrs ago | 843 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

13 hrs ago | 195 Views

NRZ targets new mines

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

13 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

13 hrs ago | 413 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

13 hrs ago | 359 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

14 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

14 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

14 hrs ago | 238 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Police search Chamisa's offices for 'subversive weapons'

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days