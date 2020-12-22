Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
An additional eight Covid-19 deaths have been reported, all from Harare, to take the overall death toll to 349 since the pandemic was first reported in Zimbabwe.

All eight are community deaths in the last seven days, but had not yet been reported. The deaths come at a time when the country recorded 114 new cases yesterday.

A daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night said all the 114 cases were local transmissions. Another 83 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Seventy-four new recoveries were reported yesterday, leaving the National Recovery rate at 81 percent. As at yesterday, Zimbabwe has now recorded 13 077 cases, 10 593 recoveries, 2 135 active cases and 349 deaths.

Experts are pleading with citizens to observe Covid-19 safety protocols such as practising social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing and sanitising hands, or risk seeing a spike in cases under the second wave.

Cumulatively, Africa has recorded 2 644 112 cases as at yesterday, with 2 212 975 recoveries and 62 366 deaths, of which South Africa has the lion's share at over 26 276 deaths.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Cop guns down wife

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

2 mins ago | 5 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa - 20 years of posturing, it is reforms Mnangagwa fears

7 hrs ago | 812 Views

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

10 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2589 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 6110 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

12 hrs ago | 2937 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

12 hrs ago | 6993 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1408 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

19 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

19 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

20 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

20 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

21 hrs ago | 2020 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

21 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

21 hrs ago | 4272 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

22 hrs ago | 841 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

22 hrs ago | 413 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

22 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

23 hrs ago | 3709 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

23 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

23 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

23 hrs ago | 691 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

23 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 110 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

23 hrs ago | 948 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

23 hrs ago | 250 Views

NRZ targets new mines

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

23 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

23 hrs ago | 529 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

23 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

23 hrs ago | 235 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

23 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days