Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
MDC-T interim president Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday walked out of her party's extraordinary congress in Harare  after being incensed by the chaos that marred the voting process.

The congress was meant to replace the late party founder and leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.  The voting process was marred by fistfights and haggling among voters who were not happy with the electoral process.

Before walking out, Dr Khupe had tried to stop the congress, but was attacked by Mr Mwonzora's loyalists.  

At the time of going to print, only Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza and Manicaland had voted while voting was expected to continue well into the night.  It was not immediately clear when the results would be made available.

The extraordinary congress held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) was ordered by the Supreme Court to elect a replacement for Tsvangirai after the court, in a civil suit, found that changes made after 2014 were against the party's own rules. The civil suit involved only party members with no State intervention.

Messrs Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Engineer Elias Mudzuri were up against the party acting president Dr Khupe in the poll that was blighted by logistical challenges as well as charges of vote-rigging and tampering with the voters' roll.

The candidates sat at the high table witnessing the unfolding drama as voting was suspended at intervals to deal with concerns of some of the delegates from all the 12 provinces that form the structures of MDC-T.

Mr Mwonzora was accused by his rivals of trying to manipulate the system through bussing delegates from Manicaland to participate in the polls when they were not part of the party's structures in 2014 or on the supplementary voters' roll that was agreed to by all the contestants.  

"Let people vote, Bulawayo has voted why do you want to stop the vote in Manicaland? There is a council resolution and we should use that for people to vote, why are you trying to stop the vote?" replied Mr Mwonzora.

However, Dr Khupe would not have any of it and told Mr Mwonzora to his face that he was trying to manipulate the system and use aliens to vote.

"You are rigging. You cannot do that. We will not allow people to steal elections. They must stop the voting process. The voters roll has been tampered with. People who are not on the voters roll should not be inside here. We are not going to allow it, never," she said while banging the table.

Between Dr Khupe and Mr Mwonzora sat the other two contestants Mr Komichi and Eng Mudzuri who were also raising concerns over alleged attempts by the secretary-general to include people into the voters' roll when they were not.

As tempers flared, Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi, who was acting as the coordinator for the whole congress, intervened and tried to save the day.  

He blamed certain candidates for interfering with the electoral process.

Meanwhile, there were fistfights as emotions boiled over among agents of the candidates as well as loyalists with security having a torrid time ejecting the angry mob.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop guns down wife

47 secs ago | 1 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

3 mins ago | 5 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa - 20 years of posturing, it is reforms Mnangagwa fears

7 hrs ago | 813 Views

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

10 hrs ago | 3995 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2592 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 6110 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

12 hrs ago | 2940 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

12 hrs ago | 6996 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1408 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

19 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

19 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

20 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

20 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

21 hrs ago | 2020 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

21 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

21 hrs ago | 4272 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

22 hrs ago | 841 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

22 hrs ago | 413 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

22 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

23 hrs ago | 3709 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

23 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

23 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

23 hrs ago | 691 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

23 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 110 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

23 hrs ago | 948 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

23 hrs ago | 251 Views

NRZ targets new mines

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

23 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

23 hrs ago | 530 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

23 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

23 hrs ago | 235 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

23 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days