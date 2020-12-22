Latest News Editor's Choice


Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
A security guard in Silobela allegedly brutally killed his wife whom he accused of having multiple extra-marital affairs, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the incident occurred on Christmas Eve at Woodlands Park in Gweru.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Fank Fadzi (34), allegedly fatally assaulted his wife Chiedza Tarwirei (26). She said Fadzi returned home on Christmas Eve and had an altercation with his wife accusing her of having extra-marital affairs.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Fadzi allegedly locked the bedroom door and assaulted his wife with a baton all over the body.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case which occurred in Woodlands Park in Gweru on December, 24," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said neighbours who heard Tarwirei screaming for help failed to rescue her because the door was locked. She said the neighbours found Tarwirei dead on Christmas Day.

"The following morning some neighbours went to Fadzi's house looking for Tarwirei and were told by the husband that she was dead. The matter was reported to the police and Fadzi tried to flee but was arrested. Fadzi is in police custody assisting with investigations. He will appear in court soon," said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said Tarwirei's body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

"We appeal to the public to desist from domestic violence and to respect the sanctity of human life. Whenever people have a disagreement or a misunderstanding, they should engage relatives or significant others to amicably resolve their disputes," said Asst Insp Mukwende.

Source - chronicle

