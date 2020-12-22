Latest News Editor's Choice


Man found dead in pool

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
POLICE in Beitbridge have recovered the body of an adult man in a swimming pool in the Mangavha area of Dulivhadzimo in Beitbridge.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident yesterday.

Workers at the swimming pool, which was a hive of activity on Christmas Day said they woke up to find the body of a man in shorts in the pool.

They alerted the police who retrieved the lifeless body of the man who is in his 50s and took him to Beitbridge District Hospital for post mortem.

Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his death are still underway.

Source - newsday

