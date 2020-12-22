Cop shoots wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Chitungwiza based police officer Sergeant Tichaona Chirinhe (38) allegedly shot dead his wife Juliana Chirinhe (37) yesterday in unclear circumstances.

According to police Sergeant Tichaona has since been arrested and his case is being investigated under CR 591/12/20.Allegations are that on December 27 he accidentally shot his wife at their house in Chitungwiza who fell on the ground bled profusely and started vomiting.A friend to the now deceased (Juliana), Eunice Chiufama who is also a cop discovered her friend writhing in pain and in a pool of blood.She informed her superiors and rushed Juliana to a local clinic where she was referred to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.She died upon admission and her husband was arrested.The couple were blessed with two children aged 14 and 7.