Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge blockage an imminent time bomb

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
The Federation of Eastern and Southern Africa Road Transport Associations has called for urgent intervention at the Beitbridge Border Post between South Africa and Zimbabwe where a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.

The association's CEO Mike Fitzmaurice said that Covid-19 regulations and restrictions introduced at the beginning of December had severely compromised the flow of traffic through both sides of the border post.

Fitzmaurice said reports of corruption were rife with some traffic officials said to be accepting bribes of R 1000 from drivers who jump the queues.

During the first three weeks of December, the cost of delays at Beitbridge was almost R88 million per week.

Queue time delays for trucks amounted to R609 million per week.



Source - ANA/Daily News on Sunday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zupco operators lick wounds

1 min ago | 1 Views

Nurses infected with COVID-19 rising, says Zina

2 mins ago | 3 Views

2 candidates pull out of Zanu-PF DCC election rerun

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Big brands troop into Victoria Falls facility

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Is Mnangagwa's govt ready for the new variant of COVID-19?

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Cyclone Chalane: Govt will not forcibly evacuate villagers

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa appeals for divine help against new COVID-19 strain

7 mins ago | 5 Views

MP urges women to take advantage of numbers to win elections

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso sign Mhango

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Cop shoots wife

9 mins ago | 33 Views

Managers swindle $100,000 from CSC

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mafume bail hearing today

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc swoops on border officials

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Man found dead in pool

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa visits Banana family

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

12 mins ago | 6 Views

SA moves to clean border mess

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new EU export reg system

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Police recover expired drugs after raid on clinic, surgery

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

15 mins ago | 79 Views

Cop guns down wife

16 mins ago | 97 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

17 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

18 mins ago | 38 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

19 mins ago | 37 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa - 20 years of posturing, it is reforms Mnangagwa fears

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

10 hrs ago | 4092 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2687 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 6219 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

12 hrs ago | 3018 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

12 hrs ago | 7107 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

19 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

20 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

20 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

20 hrs ago | 1063 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

21 hrs ago | 2043 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

21 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

21 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

22 hrs ago | 846 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

22 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

23 hrs ago | 3752 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

23 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days