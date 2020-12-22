'I regret working with Mwonzora,' says Khupe

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe says she regretted joining forces with newly elected party leader Douglas Mwonzora whom she accused of vote fraud.The two, together with many top party politicians, broke ranks with the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance to revive the MDC-T structures of 2014.This followed a party leadership wrangle which was ignited by the death February 2014, of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.The national courts ruled Chamisa was not legitimate leader of the main opposition, something that saw Khupe and Mwonzora join forces to operate as the ‘original' MDC-T.However, the chaotic events of Sunday's shambolic MDC-T extraordinary congress have driven a wedge between the allies with Khupe accusing Mwonzora of rigging the extraordinary election in his favour.Khupe told the media Sunday night that she had suspended Mwonzora from his position, adding that she regretted working with the senator."I do have regrets now because I thought he was an honest person, I thought he was a genuine person, I thought he was somebody whom we were going to be working together and moving together in this journey of making sure that we deliver a better life to every Zimbabwean."Little did I know that he was going to be somebody who would be doing things in a fraudulent manner. I don't expect that from a person of his calibre…It's a sad reality," Khupe said.