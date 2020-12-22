Heavy shellacking awaits Zimbabwe's brawling opposition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has warned squabbling colleagues in the opposition that they risk receiving a heavy drubbing by Zanu PF in 2023 unless they heal their rifts.Ngarivhume said the futile infighting and disarray that continues to characterise opposition politics in the country needed to be resolved as soon as possible.Ngarivhume is among the few opposition leaders who have been visibly trying to ratchet up the pressure on Zanu PF on the ground.